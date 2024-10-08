Open Menu

Commissioner Briefs Officers On Interdepartmental Coordination In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner briefs officers on interdepartmental coordination in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood here on Tuesday hosted an introductory session for 34 officers participating in the Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) from the National Institute of Management, Karachi.

The session aimed to brief the officers on various departmental initiatives and collaboration mechanisms in Lahore.

During the meeting, the commissioner discussed the interdepartmental coordination and operational frameworks essential for effective governance. He highlighted the Punjab government’s new urban service delivery programs and emphasized the Chief Minister's daily review of performance reports from all districts.

The briefing covered a range of topics, including the Clean Punjab initiative, price checking measures, smog management, key performance indicators (KPIs), socioeconomic registration, monsoon preparations, and challenges in waste management.

The commissioner noted that Lahore recorded 360 mm of rainfall this monsoon season, leading to successful drainage operations due to effective management. He also presented shields to senior officers from the National Institute of Management in recognition of their participation.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Director Development Javed Rasheed Chohan, and officials from various departments, including LDA, WASA, MCL, C&W, PHA and others.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Price All From

Recent Stories

Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic ..

Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic 100th T20I at the venue with s ..

1 hour ago
 H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chin ..

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women ..

Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match

3 hours ago
 Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience ..

Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Sma ..

Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..

3 hours ago
 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

5 hours ago
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

18 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

18 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan