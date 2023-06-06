UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Calls For Action On Law & Order, Drug Trafficking In Bannu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Commissioner calls for action on law & order, drug trafficking in Bannu

Bannu Division Commissioner Pervaiz Sobat Khel on Tuesday addressed the Divisional Intelligence Coordination Committee meeting, highlighting the importance of maintaining law and order in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Bannu Division Commissioner Pervaiz Sobat Khel on Tuesday addressed the Divisional Intelligence Coordination Committee meeting, highlighting the importance of maintaining law and order in the region.

He emphasized the need to prevent drug trafficking, monitor Afghan refugees, enhance security at government facilities, register seminaries and combat drug addiction.

The Commissioner urged all government institutions to effectively perform their assigned duties for public service. The meeting also reviewed the general law and order situation, drug prevention measures, and obstacles to peace and development in the area.

He took notice of illegal mineral extraction and ordered its regularization. He instructed the steering committees to improve security measures in consultation with law enforcement agencies and local communities, particularly focusing on monitoring the transportation of Afghan citizens.

Actions against individuals involved in illegal activities against the country's interest were emphasized.

The meeting emphasized curbing illegal mobile SIM sellers and other crimes facilitated through social media to further improve the law and order situation.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Bannu Law And Order Mobile Social Media All Government Refugee Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Bybit deepens UAE roots with AED 1 million AUS sch ..

Bybit deepens UAE roots with AED 1 million AUS scholarship

24 minutes ago
 Moscow to Host 3d Russia-Gulf Summit in July - Rus ..

Moscow to Host 3d Russia-Gulf Summit in July - Russian Ambassador

25 minutes ago
 13h Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition continues

13h Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition continues

25 minutes ago
 SSP headquarters Abbottabad transferred as directo ..

SSP headquarters Abbottabad transferred as director training police college Mans ..

25 minutes ago
 Sindh Abadgar Ittehad urges IRSA to release requir ..

Sindh Abadgar Ittehad urges IRSA to release required quantum of water

25 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Tells Papal Envoy Only Ukraine's Peace P ..

Zelenskyy Tells Papal Envoy Only Ukraine's Peace Plan Is Acceptable

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.