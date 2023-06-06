Commissioner calls for action on law & order, drug trafficking in Bannu

(@FahadShabbir)

Bannu Division Commissioner Pervaiz Sobat Khel on Tuesday addressed the Divisional Intelligence Coordination Committee meeting, highlighting the importance of maintaining law and order in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Bannu Division Commissioner Pervaiz Sobat Khel on Tuesday addressed the Divisional Intelligence Coordination Committee meeting, highlighting the importance of maintaining law and order in the region.

He emphasized the need to prevent drug trafficking, monitor Afghan refugees, enhance security at government facilities, register seminaries and combat drug addiction.

The Commissioner urged all government institutions to effectively perform their assigned duties for public service. The meeting also reviewed the general law and order situation, drug prevention measures, and obstacles to peace and development in the area.

He took notice of illegal mineral extraction and ordered its regularization. He instructed the steering committees to improve security measures in consultation with law enforcement agencies and local communities, particularly focusing on monitoring the transportation of Afghan citizens.

Actions against individuals involved in illegal activities against the country's interest were emphasized.

The meeting emphasized curbing illegal mobile SIM sellers and other crimes facilitated through social media to further improve the law and order situation.