Commissioner Calls For Celebrating 12th Of Rabi-ul-Awwal In Befitting Manner
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chathha has said that the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) serves as a guiding light for the entire world.
While presiding over a review meeting regarding the arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi here on Wednesday, he said the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) wanted the faithful to maintain overall social peace through their words and actions and care for one another. All resources would be utilised to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious devotion and respect.
Regional Police Officer Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, District Police Officer Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Umar Gondal, District Police Officer Bahawalnagar Naseebullah Khan, members of the divisional and district peace committees including Maulana Muhammad Ahmad, Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaqeeq, Malik Allah Bakhsh Kalyar, Mufti Iqbal Ahmad Naqshbandi, Faqeer Habib-ur-Rehman Akhtar, Hafiz Rao Muhammad Khurram Saleem, Mufti Abdul Lateef, Ehsanullah Rahat, Syed Mujeeb Ali Gilani, Mian Ali Abbas Peerzada, and Syed Hassan Askari were in attendance, while deputy commissioners of the relevant districts, Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhon and Khurram Pervaiz, participated via video-link.
The commissioner said that religious scholars should promote the teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) regarding perfect conduct, maintaining family ties, brotherhood, and peace and order from the 'mimber'. He mentioned that on the blessed occasion of 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, a lighting competition would be held in all three districts of Bahawalpur division: Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan, and public and private buildings would be adorned with electric lights. He said that all necessary measures would be taken to maintain law and order. Additionally, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, extensive tree plantation would also be carried out by the central Milad committee.
Regional Police Officer Rai Babar Saeed said that a special traffic plan would be devised to ensure foolproof security for the processions and gatherings on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal and to control the flow of traffic. During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhon, and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Pervaiz informed the participants about the arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in their respective districts.
