Commissioner calls for completion of development schemes before monsoon

The Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Abbas Baloch has directed the concerned authorities to complete all ongoing development schemes before upcoming monsoon season to avoid any untoward situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Abbas Baloch has directed the concerned authorities to complete all ongoing development schemes before upcoming monsoon season to avoid any untoward situation. Chairing a meeting to review matters related to Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) here on Wednesday Abbas Baloch said salary matter of WASA employees would be taken up before provincial authorities and a letter in that regard would soon be written to Chief Minister Sindh for resolution of the issue.

The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani and the Managing Director WASA Muzafar Memon briefed the Commissioner about status of pumping stations and informed that precautionary measures had been completed to face the situation during monsoon.

The Commissioner along with DG and MD of WASA visited various pumping stations, other sites and inspected repair and construction work of new drainage lines in the city, Qasimabad and other areas.

During his visit, Commissioner also directed the officers concerned for early completion of ongoing development work.