UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Calls For Completion Of Development Schemes Before Monsoon

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:58 PM

Commissioner calls for completion of development schemes before monsoon

The Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Abbas Baloch has directed the concerned authorities to complete all ongoing development schemes before upcoming monsoon season to avoid any untoward situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Abbas Baloch has directed the concerned authorities to complete all ongoing development schemes before upcoming monsoon season to avoid any untoward situation. Chairing a meeting to review matters related to Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) here on Wednesday Abbas Baloch said salary matter of WASA employees would be taken up before provincial authorities and a letter in that regard would soon be written to Chief Minister Sindh for resolution of the issue.

The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani and the Managing Director WASA Muzafar Memon briefed the Commissioner about status of pumping stations and informed that precautionary measures had been completed to face the situation during monsoon.

The Commissioner along with DG and MD of WASA visited various pumping stations, other sites and inspected repair and construction work of new drainage lines in the city, Qasimabad and other areas.

During his visit, Commissioner also directed the officers concerned for early completion of ongoing development work.

Related Topics

Sindh Resolution Chief Minister Water Visit Hyderabad Qasimabad Mohammad Abbas All

Recent Stories

DUPHAT to offer deep insights into pharmaceutical ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Zayed receives South Korean President ..

1 hour ago

PFF brings climate change exhibition to Sindh Univ ..

3 minutes ago

Estonian Parliament Passes Resolution Blaming WWII ..

3 minutes ago

Modern methods being used for tax recovery: Minist ..

3 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Calls for 'Immediate' Ceasefire i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.