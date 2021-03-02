Commissioner calls for coordinated efforts to remove encroachments

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch said that all possible efforts were needed to remove the encroachment from Irrigation land and the first phase was about to complete

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch said that all possible efforts were needed to remove the encroachment from Irrigation land and the first phase was about to complete.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review ongoing encroachment removing efforts of the district administration and other concerned authorities here at his office on Tuesday.

Muhammad Abbas Baloch said in first phase, the successful anti encroachment drive was not possible without coordination of all stakeholders but still there was a need to improve the close coordination at Taluka level.

The Commissioner also nominated Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-I) as focal person of the anti encroachment drive and directed him to supervise the anti encroachment drive in city to achieve maximum results.

A close coordination among all stakeholders particularly Irrigation department and district administration was needed to achieve desired results, Commissioner stressed.

The Chief Engineer Irrigation Haji Khan Jamali briefed the meeting that in first phase the encroachment were being removed from Irrigation canals including Wadhu Wah, Akram Wah, Phuleli Wah and other canals which will be completed soon and cent percent target would be achieved within given time.

Jamali said the second phase of the campaign will be launched very soon and then third and last phase would be started in compliance of the direction of Honourable Sindh High Court.

On the occasion, he also directed all Engineers for further close coordination and cooperation with district administration for completion of first phase and initiate remaining two phases subsequently.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also briefed the meeting regarding removal of encroachments in all talukas of the district and requested the Chief Engineer Irrigation for proper and clear map as the further anti encroachment drive be started accordingly.

He also directed all Assistant Commissioners to cooperate with Irrigation staff to take integrated efforts for removal of encroachment on Irrigation land.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Tabraiz Sadiq Mari, Qaim Akbar Nimai, Assistant Commissioners Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab, Ishtiaq Ali Mangi, Gada Hussain Soomro, Deputy Director Planning Sanaullah Rind, Irrigation Engineer Adeel Shah and others were also present in the meeting.