Commissioner calls for enhanced efficiency in public service institutions

Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmad Uqeli, directed officers on Tuesday to enhance the efficiency of public service institutions in order to better serve the people

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmad Uqeli, directed officers on Tuesday to enhance the efficiency of public service institutions in order to better serve the people.

He chaired a meeting of divisional officers at his office, where he urged them to continue monitoring these institutions to ensure improved performance for the benefit of the public.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners from Tharparkar and Umerkot districts provided briefings on their respective areas.

Additional Commissioner Ali Nawaz Bhut, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Dr. Rashid Masood, District Health Officer Mirpurkhas, Dr. Jai Ram Das, Director Information Mirpurkhas, Ghulam Raza Khoso, along with other relevant officers, attended the meeting.

APP/hms/378