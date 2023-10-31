Open Menu

Commissioner Calls For Enhanced Efficiency In Public Service Institutions

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Commissioner calls for enhanced efficiency in public service institutions

Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmad Uqeli, directed officers on Tuesday to enhance the efficiency of public service institutions in order to better serve the people

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmad Uqeli, directed officers on Tuesday to enhance the efficiency of public service institutions in order to better serve the people.

He chaired a meeting of divisional officers at his office, where he urged them to continue monitoring these institutions to ensure improved performance for the benefit of the public.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners from Tharparkar and Umerkot districts provided briefings on their respective areas.

Additional Commissioner Ali Nawaz Bhut, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Dr. Rashid Masood, District Health Officer Mirpurkhas, Dr. Jai Ram Das, Director Information Mirpurkhas, Ghulam Raza Khoso, along with other relevant officers, attended the meeting.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Rashid Tharparkar From

Recent Stories

Pickup van's accident kills man, 9 injured

Pickup van's accident kills man, 9 injured

3 minutes ago
 Provincial Govt establishes two repatriation camps ..

Provincial Govt establishes two repatriation camps in Attock

3 minutes ago
 HESCO claims recovery of 160.5 mln in Hyderabad

HESCO claims recovery of 160.5 mln in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 Who said what at the Cricket World Cup

Who said what at the Cricket World Cup

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P' demand action against irregularities in SPS ..

MQM-P' demand action against irregularities in SPSC recruitment exams

3 minutes ago
 World Cup not over for Pakistan, says skipper Azam

World Cup not over for Pakistan, says skipper Azam

3 minutes ago
Pakistan envoy to EU meets Norwegian counterpart

Pakistan envoy to EU meets Norwegian counterpart

3 minutes ago
 Regional Transport Authority claims crackdown star ..

Regional Transport Authority claims crackdown started on use of LPG in vehicles

43 minutes ago
 Open court held to solve govt’s employees, pensi ..

Open court held to solve govt’s employees, pensioners issues in Mirpurkhas

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cup, Hanif Mohammad Cup begin tomorrow

Pakistan Cup, Hanif Mohammad Cup begin tomorrow

44 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

49 minutes ago
 Arteta expects 'beautiful' return to West Ham for ..

Arteta expects 'beautiful' return to West Ham for Arsenal's Rice

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan