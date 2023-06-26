Commissioner calls for finalizing plan regarding disposal of sacrificial animals' offal

Commissioner Mardan Division Yousaf Rahim on Monday directed the authorities concerned to finalize all necessary arrangements including monitoring of livestock markets, and timely disposal of animal carcasses in the wake of Eid-ul-Azha falling on June 29

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division Yousaf Rahim on Monday directed the authorities concerned to finalize all necessary arrangements including monitoring of livestock markets, and timely disposal of animal carcasses in the wake of Eid-ul-Azha falling on June 29.

He was addressing a meeting here to review the arrangements regarding Eid-ul-Azha. Additional Commissioners (ADC) Naeem Akhtar, Samiur Rehman, ADC Swabi Gohar Ali, all Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Officers of Mardan and Swabi, Water Supply and Sanitation Company, representatives of the Local Government Department and other relevant officials participated in the meeting.

The ADCs of Mardan and Swabi presented a comprehensive report to the Commissioner on the preparations made for various matters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in both districts and briefed him about government cattle markets in both districts and other measures to be taken.

The ADCs said that camps of the concerned departments have been set up in the registered cattle markets by the TMAs while all the concerned departments have finalized the contingency plans.

Apart from this, the district administration, police and TMAs will take legal action against the illegal cattle markets.

He further said that arrangements have been made by the Livestock Department to vaccinate the animals for protection from the virus at the entry and exit points of the cattle markets.

In addition, mobile teams will spray and vaccinate the sacrificial animals in different areas so that Sacrificial animals can be protected from any kind of germs and diseases.

Water Sanitation Services Company and TMAs have selected points for the disposal of animal waste after sacrifice.

Commissioner Yusuf Rahim instructed the concerned staff to clean up and identify all the waste at the main points in time and finalize all the plans to remove it from there.

He directed the Water Supply and Sanitation Company to extend the duration of its complaint cell to 24 hours during Eid so that the complaints of the citizens can be redressed in time.

Commissioner Mardan was told that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the holidays of the Health Department, TMAs and Water and Sanitation Services Company, Rescue 1122 staff have been cancelled.