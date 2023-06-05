Commissioner calls for protecting ecosystem through joint efforts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak urged the people to do their part to save the ecosystem from environmental degradation and promised a sustainable development policy to combat climate change that would boost socio-economic activities across the country.

Khattak, in a message on the occasion of World Environment Day, observed across the globe on Monday, reiterated the importance of creating mass awareness among the public about global warming and its adverse effects on lifestyle.

He said that World Environment Day 2023 is being celebrated with the theme of eliminating plastic pollution.

He said that climate change is directly affecting the country and it is the responsibility of all individuals to work together to restore our ecosystem.

Every individual should realize their responsibility towards society and work hard for a green and clean environment for the survival of future generations.

"Saving the environment is like saving humanity and all life forms on Earth."