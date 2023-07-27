Open Menu

Commissioner Calls For Pursuing Harmony, Brotherhood In Holy Days

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner DG Khan division Dr Nasir Mahmood stressed for religious harmony and brotherhood during days of Muharram ul Haram and praised the role of the Peace Committee, Ulema and the processions' administrator for maintaining peace in the region.

During his visit to different imambarghas and processions' routs in Alipur and Jitoi tehsils along with RPO Sajjad Hussain, DC Salman Lodhi, DPO Hasnain Raza and other officers, the Commissioner issued multiple instructions to maintain peace on Ashura and the other days.

The RPO expressed satisfaction over harmony among different schools of thought and pressed for continuing the momentum without any detraction in different tehsils of the district Muzaffargarh.

He ordered to strengthen the role of the Peace Committee's members at the disputed and troublesome points in order to avoid the emergence of any unpleasant situation.

The Commissioner reiterated to implement the code of conduct issued by the government in Muzaffargarh and elsewhere in the division in later and spirit.

He said screening and scanning of the holy gathering and processions would be ensured at all costs.

The CCTV cameras installed with video recordings of the speakers would be monitored from the control room as part of surveillance activity by the district administration, the Commissioner added.

