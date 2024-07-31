Commissioner calls for revitalising scouts council in Sargodha division

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Sargodha Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has called for revitalisation of scouts councils across all districts, including the Regional Scouts Council.

According to a handout issued here, addressing a meeting at his office on Wednesday, he directed deputy commissioners to provide all possible facilities to the scouts councils and ensure full support from relevant agencies.

The meeting was attended by Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Director of Colleges Sarfaraz Ahmed Gujjar, Director of Schools Council, and Deputy Commissioners from Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar.

The commissioner emphasised establishment of scout organisations within universities, colleges, and schools, urging that they be involved in various community services such as hospitals, traffic management plans, and tree plantation drives.

He stressed the importance of launching a robust awareness campaign to encourage participation in scouts councils, suggesting that these groups could become vital support systems for administrative bodies and streamline public service efforts.

The initiative aims to empower youth through scouting activities and community service, fostering a spirit of volunteerism and civic responsibility among the younger generation in the region.