Open Menu

Commissioner Calls For Revitalising Scouts Council In Sargodha Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner calls for revitalising scouts council in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Sargodha Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has called for revitalisation of scouts councils across all districts, including the Regional Scouts Council.

According to a handout issued here, addressing a meeting at his office on Wednesday, he directed deputy commissioners to provide all possible facilities to the scouts councils and ensure full support from relevant agencies.

The meeting was attended by Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Director of Colleges Sarfaraz Ahmed Gujjar, Director of Schools Council, and Deputy Commissioners from Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar.

The commissioner emphasised establishment of scout organisations within universities, colleges, and schools, urging that they be involved in various community services such as hospitals, traffic management plans, and tree plantation drives.

He stressed the importance of launching a robust awareness campaign to encourage participation in scouts councils, suggesting that these groups could become vital support systems for administrative bodies and streamline public service efforts.

The initiative aims to empower youth through scouting activities and community service, fostering a spirit of volunteerism and civic responsibility among the younger generation in the region.

Related Topics

Traffic Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

32 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

10 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

10 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

10 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

10 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

10 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

10 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

10 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

11 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan