Commissioner calls for strict action against profiteers during Ramzan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Zubair, has directed the district administration of the province to devise an oriented strategy for the relief of the masses and to control artificial price hikes in the holy month of Ramzan.

He was chairing a meeting convened to control price hikes in the month of Ramzan. He stressed the need to devise a plan to rein in profiteers during Ramzan, as well as to revise price lists of essentials for the relief of the common man.

He also directed assistant commissioners to visit markets in the morning and set prices for essential food items, including poultry, vegetables, and fruits, taking into account the financial position of the people.

He further directed the formation of raiding teams to visit markets during Sehri and Iftar timings. The Commissioner also instructed the holding of a meeting of the price review committee every fifteen days and stated that profiteers would be sent to jail for thirty days.

He also requested daily reports on the efforts made by concerned officials to control price hikes.

The meeting was attended by all the deputy commissioners of Peshawar Divisions, who submitted monthly reports of their activities and plans against price hikes and hoarding.