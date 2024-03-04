Commissioner Calls For Strict Action Against Profiteers During Ramzan
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 11:40 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Zubair, has directed the district administration of the province to devise an oriented strategy for the relief of the masses and to control artificial price hikes in the holy month of Ramzan.
He was chairing a meeting convened to control price hikes in the month of Ramzan. He stressed the need to devise a plan to rein in profiteers during Ramzan, as well as to revise price lists of essentials for the relief of the common man.
He also directed assistant commissioners to visit markets in the morning and set prices for essential food items, including poultry, vegetables, and fruits, taking into account the financial position of the people.
He further directed the formation of raiding teams to visit markets during Sehri and Iftar timings. The Commissioner also instructed the holding of a meeting of the price review committee every fifteen days and stated that profiteers would be sent to jail for thirty days.
He also requested daily reports on the efforts made by concerned officials to control price hikes.
The meeting was attended by all the deputy commissioners of Peshawar Divisions, who submitted monthly reports of their activities and plans against price hikes and hoarding.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
16-year-old boy crushed to death by speeding Car in Shahkot45 minutes ago
-
Relief supplies dispatched to rain, landslide affected areas: DG PDMA46 minutes ago
-
Kidnapped children recovered56 minutes ago
-
FIA gives clean chit to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan11 hours ago
-
Two killed, five injured in road accident12 hours ago
-
Police recover infant stolen from hospital, sold to couple12 hours ago
-
CM condoles demise of singer Amjad Pervaiz12 hours ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif delivers balance speech: Tarar13 hours ago
-
Iranian President congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM13 hours ago
-
PPWD introduces IT-based initiatives14 hours ago
-
E&T Dept intensifies efforts to collect taxes, arrears14 hours ago
-
World Obesity Day sheds light on Pakistan’s battle against trans-fatty acids14 hours ago