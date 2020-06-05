Commissioner calls for using natural food to defeat COVID-19

Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood Friday stressed the need to use natural foods for enhancing body immune system to defeat the deadly COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood Friday stressed the need to use natural foods for enhancing body immune system to defeat the deadly COVID-19.

Presiding over a meeting to review prevailing COVID-19 situation and measures taken for eradication of this menace,he said as the corona cases were increasing rapidly, health experts advised to use clove, ginger, lemon, cinnamon, garlic, turmeric, milk, olive oil, zinc, Vitamin A and D in their daily routine items.

He said that experts also advised to exercise regularly and avoid eating rice,sugar,noodles ,sauces and other fatty foods,adding use of phenol, mosquito coil and others liquids should also be avoided at homes as excessive use of these items can decrease human immune system.

On the occasion the concerned officials briefed the meeting that 3265 corona positive cases were admitted in the division out of which 2731 belonged to Rawalpindi district,197 Attock,54 Chakwal,and 283 from Jehlum district.

"As many as 123 deaths were reported in the division including 107 in Rawalpindi,7 Attock,4 Jehlum and 5 in Chakwal while 1639 have been shifted to their homes after recovery",they briefed.