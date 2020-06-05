UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Calls For Using Natural Food To Defeat COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:23 PM

Commissioner calls for using natural food to defeat COVID-19

Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood Friday stressed the need to use natural foods for enhancing body immune system to defeat the deadly COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood Friday stressed the need to use natural foods for enhancing body immune system to defeat the deadly COVID-19.

Presiding over a meeting to review prevailing COVID-19 situation and measures taken for eradication of this menace,he said as the corona cases were increasing rapidly, health experts advised to use clove, ginger, lemon, cinnamon, garlic, turmeric, milk, olive oil, zinc, Vitamin A and D in their daily routine items.

He said that experts also advised to exercise regularly and avoid eating rice,sugar,noodles ,sauces and other fatty foods,adding use of phenol, mosquito coil and others liquids should also be avoided at homes as excessive use of these items can decrease human immune system.

On the occasion the concerned officials briefed the meeting that 3265 corona positive cases were admitted in the division out of which 2731 belonged to Rawalpindi district,197 Attock,54 Chakwal,and 283 from Jehlum district.

"As many as 123 deaths were reported in the division including 107 in Rawalpindi,7 Attock,4 Jehlum and 5 in Chakwal while 1639 have been shifted to their homes after recovery",they briefed.

Related Topics

Oil Rawalpindi Chakwal Attock From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

1 hour ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Annualized Inflation Down to 3% in May Fr ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Football Clubs' Transfer Window Will Be Op ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to consider PTA budget proposals: Hafeez Shai ..

2 minutes ago

New York City May Defund All Agencies Unless Thing ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.