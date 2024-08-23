Commissioner Calls On Divisional Heads Of Forest, Health Departments
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan met Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz and Divisional Forest Officer Maher Muhammad Asif at his office on Friday.
The officials discussed administrative and operational matters related to their respective departments. Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr. Asad islam, District Forest Officer Nisar-ul-Haq, ACG Hafiz Abdul Mannan, and ACR Malik Muhammad Ashraf were also present.
The meeting was told by Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz that the Punjab government was committed to providing excellent healthcare facilities to the public, with a focus on quality medicines and medical staff presence in government hospitals. He also highlighted the importance of polio eradication and dengue prevention efforts.
He directed that the implementation of SOPs (standard operating procedures) should be ensured to provide the efficient healthcare services. Public hospitals should maintain cleanliness standards without compromise, the commissioner said.
About Forest-related matters, DFO Maher Muhammad Asif informed the commissioner that the department has a total area of 156,912 acres in all four districts. He said that a total of 866,000 saplings were available in forest department nurseries. The commissioner emphasized that forest preservation is crucial for our survival. Forest officers should plan strategically, considering weather conditions and other factors, to maximize tree plantation, he advised.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident14 minutes ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam35 minutes ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB35 minutes ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority44 minutes ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal44 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM44 minutes ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister44 minutes ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case44 minutes ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner44 minutes ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui44 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt bans PTM leader entry44 minutes ago