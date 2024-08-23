Commissioner calls on divisional heads of Forest, Health departments

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan met Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz and Divisional Forest Officer Maher Muhammad Asif at his office on Friday.

The officials discussed administrative and operational matters related to their respective departments. Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr. Asad islam, District Forest Officer Nisar-ul-Haq, ACG Hafiz Abdul Mannan, and ACR Malik Muhammad Ashraf were also present.

The meeting was told by Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz that the Punjab government was committed to providing excellent healthcare facilities to the public, with a focus on quality medicines and medical staff presence in government hospitals. He also highlighted the importance of polio eradication and dengue prevention efforts.

He directed that the implementation of SOPs (standard operating procedures) should be ensured to provide the efficient healthcare services. Public hospitals should maintain cleanliness standards without compromise, the commissioner said.

About Forest-related matters, DFO Maher Muhammad Asif informed the commissioner that the department has a total area of 156,912 acres in all four districts. He said that a total of 866,000 saplings were available in forest department nurseries. The commissioner emphasized that forest preservation is crucial for our survival. Forest officers should plan strategically, considering weather conditions and other factors, to maximize tree plantation, he advised.