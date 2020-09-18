Commissioner calls on Punjab Small Industries Corporation director

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali called on Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Director Yawar Mehdi at his office, here on Friday.

The director presented books containing details of historical and rare handicrafts of different districts to the commissioner. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and Deputy Director Naveed Shaukat were also present.

The PSIC director briefed the commissioner about the vision and future planning of the Corporation.

He said that small industries were also working for promotion of handicrafts, manufactured in Chiniot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Cholistan, Salt Range, Sheikhupura, Chakwal, Sargodha, Taxila and other small and big cities.

The commissioner said that handicrafts were the culture of Pakistan and steps were being taken at the government level to promote the small scale industries.

He added that small industries play an important role in development of the country and providing employment to thousands of people therefore, the Punjab government has adopted effective strategies and measures for promotion of small-scale industries and handicrafts.

He said that handicrafts represent our culture and traditions and play a vital role in promoting the heritage of any country.