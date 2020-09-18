UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Calls On Punjab Small Industries Corporation Director

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner calls on Punjab Small Industries Corporation director

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali called on Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Director Yawar Mehdi at his office, here on Friday.

The director presented books containing details of historical and rare handicrafts of different districts to the commissioner. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and Deputy Director Naveed Shaukat were also present.

The PSIC director briefed the commissioner about the vision and future planning of the Corporation.

He said that small industries were also working for promotion of handicrafts, manufactured in Chiniot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Cholistan, Salt Range, Sheikhupura, Chakwal, Sargodha, Taxila and other small and big cities.

The commissioner said that handicrafts were the culture of Pakistan and steps were being taken at the government level to promote the small scale industries.

He added that small industries play an important role in development of the country and providing employment to thousands of people therefore, the Punjab government has adopted effective strategies and measures for promotion of small-scale industries and handicrafts.

He said that handicrafts represent our culture and traditions and play a vital role in promoting the heritage of any country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Government Of Punjab Punjab Chiniot Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Gujranwala Sheikhupura Chakwal Rajanpur Taxila Muhammad Ali Cholistan Government Employment

Recent Stories

‘Waqt Mila tu Sochein ge’

6 minutes ago

Govt, SBP asked to support manufacturing: Mian Zah ..

21 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah launches three-day electronics ..

37 minutes ago

CAS president calls in international sciences comm ..

2 minutes ago

PM's 1000 Ground Project team visits Abbottabad, i ..

2 minutes ago

Cops being provided relief through Police Welfare ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.