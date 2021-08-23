Commissioner cancels 20 tenders on irregularities charges

Commissioner Bahawalpur Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Monday issued orders for the cancellation of tenders issued against 20 development schemes of the Buildings Department on the charges of irregularities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Monday issued orders for the cancellation of tenders issued against 20 development schemes of the Buildings Department on the charges of irregularities.

The tender process would be completed soon as per rules and regulations, the commissioner.

The commissioner said legal action would be taken against those responsible for irregularities in tenders for development projects.

According to the initial inquiry by the commissioner Bahawalpur, irregularities were found in the tendering process of the Buildings Department.

He said development projects would be completed on fixed time as per the rules and regulations.

He also directed strict legal action against those who had tried to harm the national exchequer in tenders for development projects through illegal means.

He directed that all necessary steps should be taken to complete the development projects in time.