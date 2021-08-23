UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Cancels 20 Tenders On Irregularities Charges

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:03 PM

Commissioner cancels 20 tenders on irregularities charges

Commissioner Bahawalpur Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Monday issued orders for the cancellation of tenders issued against 20 development schemes of the Buildings Department on the charges of irregularities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Monday issued orders for the cancellation of tenders issued against 20 development schemes of the Buildings Department on the charges of irregularities.

The tender process would be completed soon as per rules and regulations, the commissioner.

The commissioner said legal action would be taken against those responsible for irregularities in tenders for development projects.

According to the initial inquiry by the commissioner Bahawalpur, irregularities were found in the tendering process of the Buildings Department.

He said development projects would be completed on fixed time as per the rules and regulations.

He also directed strict legal action against those who had tried to harm the national exchequer in tenders for development projects through illegal means.

He directed that all necessary steps should be taken to complete the development projects in time.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparati ..

Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparations for new school year

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on de ..

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

21 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receive ..

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Jordan&#039;s ..

21 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems of Balochistan: ..

Govt committed to resolve problems of Balochistan: Advisor Ghuram Bugti

3 minutes ago
 Spokesman terms allegations of female against Ziau ..

Spokesman terms allegations of female against Ziaullah Bangash baseless

3 minutes ago
 PWPA Chairperson calls on Chief Minister Punjab

PWPA Chairperson calls on Chief Minister Punjab

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.