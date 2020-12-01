UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Cancels Allotment Orders For Advertisement At Roundabouts

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Commissioner cancels allotment orders for advertisement at roundabouts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani in compliance with the directives of Supreme Court imposed ban on advertisement campaigns at public places and cancelled allotment orders for advertisement at all roundabouts.

The ban will be imposed in all district municipal corporations, said a statement on Tuesday.

Shallwani has directed the Director Anti-Encroachment to remove all advertisement boards and encroachments from the roundabouts.

As per directives of Administrator and Commissioner, all roundabouts would be auctioned for annual basis according to commercial and advertisement rate.

Challan in the head of anti-Encroachment has also been banned and strict action would be taken against the officials who violate the orders as all district municipal corporations are directed not to issue the challan.

The Administrator was of the view that different companies should follow due procedure for advertisement as advertisement boards and other material have destroyed the face of Karachi.

