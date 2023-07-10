Open Menu

Commissioner, CCPO Chair Peace Committee Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 10:30 PM

A meeting of the peace committee of Lahore Division was convened at Town Hall, jointly presided over by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa

The meeting was attended by RPO Sheikhupura Babar Sarfraz Alpa, DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf, Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Sarmad Taimur, Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib Rafiq Ahsan, DPO Nankana Sahib Saad Aziz, DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz, SP (Security) Abdul Wahab, Divisional SPs, representatives from the district administration, peace committee members, and license holders of majalis and processions were also present.

The Primary objective of the meeting was to ensure public peace and security during Muharram.

It was unanimously agreed upon that continuous monitoring of sensitive areas within the capital, as well as the execution of search and sweep operations, combing activities, and intelligence-based interventions, would be maintained throughout the duration of Muharram.

Furthermore, the meeting underscored the necessity of implementing enhanced security measures at Imambargahs, including security checks, walk-through gates, metal detectors, and the installation of CCTV cameras.

The activation and involvement of peace committees were emphasized as crucial components in upholding peace and tranquillity.

Attendees, including peace committee members, organizers of Muharram processions, trustees (mutawalis), and license holders, expressed their unwavering commitment to cooperate fully in preserving peace during Muharram.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana highlighted the pivotal role of procession organizers in fostering unity, peace, and brotherhood at the grassroots. He assured that foolproof security arrangements would be in place for processions and gatherings throughout Muharram. Stricter adherence to regulations, such as the Loudspeaker Act, restricted timing for majalis and processions, and route restrictions, would be strictly enforced, he added.

Kamyana also emphasized the significance of thorough checks on mourners, which would be conducted in collaboration with Imambargah management, administrators, custodians, and volunteers.

Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa reaffirmed that senior police officers would diligently monitor all activities related to Ashura through the control room at the DC Office, as well as utilizing the extensive CCTV network of the Safe Cities Authority.

He emphasized the imperative role that every individual should play in fostering a positive and peaceful environment.

The participants expressed their profound gratitude for the commendable efforts of the Lahore police in crime control and suppressing criminal activities within the city.

