Open Menu

Commissioner, CCPO Devise Plan For Cleanup Operation

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Commissioner, CCPO devise plan for cleanup operation

Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana jointly chaired a strategic meeting to devise a plan aimed at cracking down on illegal encroachments in the provincial capital here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana jointly chaired a strategic meeting to devise a plan aimed at cracking down on illegal encroachments in the provincial capital here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, DIG Operations Ali Naseer Rizvi and other relevant officials collaborated to prepare an extensive operation, focusing on maintaining smooth traffic flow. Commissioner Randhawa underscored the importance of establishing trust with all trader associations, signalling a resolute stance against encroachments. Local administration and police authorities worked with trader organisations at town levels. Identifying twenty-three hotspots, the authorities are set to launch comprehensive operations against encroachments.

Randhawa committed to eradicating both temporary and permanent encroachments, ensuring a transparent and accountable process.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana announced an unprecedented city-wide operation starting tomorrow, deploying a substantial police force. Action will be taken against those who interfere in official business, he warned. This operation is in line with government directives.

The collaborative effort involves active participation from district administration, police, LDA, traffic police, and specialized teams.

The meeting was attended by ACs, police officers, LDA directors, traffic police officers, and officials from various departments.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Business Traffic Resolute Muhammad Ali All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan women create history, beat New Zealand in ..

Pakistan women create history, beat New Zealand in Super Over

4 minutes ago
 Jinnah House Attack case: TikToker Malik Muneeb am ..

Jinnah House Attack case: TikToker Malik Muneeb among 23 others who secures bail ..

8 minutes ago
 Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jamee ..

Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad calls on Punjab Careta ..

7 minutes ago
 Soormiyun extends gratitude to education minister ..

Soormiyun extends gratitude to education minister for acknowledging it's vision

7 minutes ago
 PESSI recovers Rs 630m dues from defaulters

PESSI recovers Rs 630m dues from defaulters

7 minutes ago
 ECP reserves verdict on pleas challenging PTI’s ..

ECP reserves verdict on pleas challenging PTI’s intra-party elections

18 minutes ago
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 925 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 925 points

10 minutes ago
 Minister commends F/6-3 School's community-led upg ..

Minister commends F/6-3 School's community-led upgradation

10 minutes ago
 Serbian ruling party hails election win amid calls ..

Serbian ruling party hails election win amid calls for protest

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding plantation d ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding plantation drive

6 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of renowned writer, novelist Sha ..

Death anniversary of renowned writer, novelist Shaukat Siddiqui observed

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chair ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs 33rd PSCA meeting

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan