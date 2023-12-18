Commissioner, CCPO devise plan for cleanup operation

Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana jointly chaired a strategic meeting to devise a plan aimed at cracking down on illegal encroachments in the provincial capital here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana jointly chaired a strategic meeting to devise a plan aimed at cracking down on illegal encroachments in the provincial capital here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, DIG Operations Ali Naseer Rizvi and other relevant officials collaborated to prepare an extensive operation, focusing on maintaining smooth traffic flow. Commissioner Randhawa underscored the importance of establishing trust with all trader associations, signalling a resolute stance against encroachments. Local administration and police authorities worked with trader organisations at town levels. Identifying twenty-three hotspots, the authorities are set to launch comprehensive operations against encroachments.

Randhawa committed to eradicating both temporary and permanent encroachments, ensuring a transparent and accountable process.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana announced an unprecedented city-wide operation starting tomorrow, deploying a substantial police force. Action will be taken against those who interfere in official business, he warned. This operation is in line with government directives.

The collaborative effort involves active participation from district administration, police, LDA, traffic police, and specialized teams.

The meeting was attended by ACs, police officers, LDA directors, traffic police officers, and officials from various departments.