Commissioner, CCPO distributed masks among people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore, Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Ghulam Mahmood Doger on Friday distributed face masks in Badshahi Mosque.

They also urged the people present there for Jumma prayer to follow the precautionary measures announced by the government to prevent coronavirus pandemic.

Muhammad Usman said that mosques had significant importance in spreading awareness among people, adding that administration was taking steps to save the health of people as it was everyone's religious and social responsibility. Commissioner added that face masks would be provided to public points, educational institutions, mosques and other places to save the people from pandemic. He maintained "By wearing masks we can not only protect ourselves but also our families.

" He warned that a fourth wave of the COVID-19 could hit the country in the absence of strong adherence to precautionary measures. He said that vaccination and SOP's were two methods of coronavirus prevention. He said 'Lahore Wear Mask Campaign' was a move with an aims to change social norms and prevent the spread of COVID-19, adding that to make this campaign successful, international donors had donated around 30 million face masks.

CCPO Lahore said that it was the time to adopt all SOP's of COVID-19 strictly. He added that police and administration would leave no stone unturned to aware the people about face masks' importance.

Commissioner Lahore and CCPO Lahore also offered Jumma prayer in the Badshahi mosque.