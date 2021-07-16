UrduPoint.com
Commissioner, CCPO Lahore Visit Bibi Pakdaman Shrine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Commissioner, CCPO Lahore visit Bibi Pakdaman shrine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman and Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited the shrine of Hazrat Bibi Pakdaman on Friday.

They reviewed the renovation and construction work at the shrine and its surroundings. They directed the Auqaf and Communications and Works (C&W) departments to ensure all possible safety measures for visitors during the construction work and clear the dumps caused by the construction work at the earliest.

The CCPO directed the police offers deputed at the shrine to remain alert. He directed the third party engineers to keenly observe the safety measures being taken by the site contractors.

The officers also met the members of administration committee of the shrine and asked them to create awareness among citizens regarding safety measures in the wake of construction work to avoid any untoward situation.

The Auqaf Department had allocated Rs 693 million for the ongoing construction project. Visitors have been appealed by the department not to visit the shrine from Zilhaj 7 to 9.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani, Deputy Commissioner Muddasar Riaz Malik and other senior officers of police and the district government accompanied them.

