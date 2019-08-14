UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Celebrates I-day With Child Patients, Elders

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 10:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Ahmad Sahu celebrated the Independence day with child patients, homeless elders and women.

The commissioner paid visit to children hospital, old age home and Daar-ul-Aman and distributed sweets and gifts among the kids and their heirs and elders.

Iftikhar Ahmed prayed for early recovery of kids admitted at children hospital and said people should remember homeless people and child patients in their Eid greetings.

The elders sang national song and chanted slogans Pakistan Zindabad and in favour of Kashmir freedom.

He said they were taking breath of freedom today due to numerous sacrifices of elders.

Commissioner directed Daarul Aman adminstration to improve facilities.

