Commissioner celebrates Independence Day with enthusiasm

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan participated in various ceremonies here on Wednesday to mark the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, highlighting the spirit of freedom and national unity.

According to a spokesperson here, the commissioner cut a cake with children at the E-Khidmat Centre, congratulating the staff and citizens on this special occasion. He inspected the facilities and ordered for improvements to enhance citizen services. He planted a sapling in the centre's lawn, highlighting the importance of environmental protection and sustainability for future generations.

At the school of Allied Health Sciences' Independence Day celebration, students paid tribute to the nation's heroes through performances and tableaux.

The commissioner praised the students' enthusiasm and talent, emphasizing the crucial role of youth in shaping Pakistan's future. Jahanzeb Awan inspected the Green Belt project along the railway line from Tariqabad to Istiqlalabad, which is being developed by the Public Health Authority (PHA). He directed further improvements to enhance the area's beauty and cleanliness. He emphasised the importance of unity, sacrifice, and love for the country, urging citizens to work together towards a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan.