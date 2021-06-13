UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Ch. Raqeeb Takes Charge As MD, MDA

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:10 PM

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb Sunday took over charge as Director General of the autonomous Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) as an additional assignment soon after the immediate removal of previous DG of the institution Anwar Ghazi.

Anwar had been appointed to the office by the incumbent AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, few months ago.

Raqeeb, who earlier had served as Director Administration of the MDA Mirpur in the past, is considered to be one of the the exceptionally state forward and most honest and intelligent senior officer of the AJK bureaucracy.

Azad Jammu Kashmir government had, on Saturday removed, with immediate affect, all the sitting Chairmen, Director Generals of all Development Authorities including Mirpur Development Authority, Dev.

Boards, as well as the civic bodies including Municipal Corporations and Municipal committees on the directives of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Election Commission.

The AJK government, through an official notification issued late Saturday, took the action in pursuance of the directives of the AJK Election Commission in terms of Section 8 [c] of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Elections Act, 2020, in order to ensure free, fair and transparent conduct of the forthcoming general elections to Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Charge of all development authorities located at District Headquarters including Kotli Development Authority (KDA), Bagh Development Authority (BDA) and Neelam valley Development board have been assigned to the Deputy Commissioners of the respective concerned districts as above.

