Commissioner Chair Meeting To Review Arrangements Of Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari has said that in the month of Ramazan, Bachat Bazaars will be set up to provide essential items at cheap prices to the poor people

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari has said that in the month of Ramazan, Bachat Bazaars will be set up to provide essential items at cheap prices to the poor people.

He said this while presiding over the meeting here at the conference hall of Commissioner Office Larkana on Tuesday, which reviewed the arrangements of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak particularly the prices of essential items.

He further said no hoarding or black marketing will be allowed in this regard and strict legal action will be taken against those who have been involved in hoarding or black marketing.

The Commissioner also issued special instructions for strict implementation of the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance and asked the officers concerned to ensure the sale of essential goods according to government prices.

He called upon the representatives of the trader's organizations to extend their full cooperation in respect of the sale of essential commodities according to the government fixed price.

He also underlined the need of arranging "Bachat Bazaars" at the taluka level and asked all Assistant Commissioners to make arrangements in this regard with stalls of lower-rate flour bags.

The commissioner added that it is our duty to help the poor people in this blessed month, for this Bachat Bazaars are being set up where they will be able to get daily items from the market at a discounted price.

Ghanwar Ali Leghari said traders and shopkeepers should also focus on Ramazan and district administration as their cooperation will be needed during the holy month.

Assistant Commissioner Larkana Shahida Parveen briefed the Commissioner about the arrangements being made by the district administration, adding complaint centres and control rooms will be set up during the month with the objective to address the consumers' complaints.

In the meeting, the President of PPP Larkana city and former president of the Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khair Muhammad Sheikh assured his full cooperation. However, President Grain Merchants Association's Novel Rai also assured that they will fully cooperate in this regard.

Additional Commissioner-II Larkana, Assistant Commissioner Larkana, Representatives of Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President Fish Market, President Mutton Market, Grain Merchant Association, Chamber of Agriculture, Police, Revenue, Municipal officials, Market Committee, Bureau of Supply and Bureau of Statistics also attended the meeting.

