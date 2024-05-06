Open Menu

Commissioner, Chairman BISE Sukkur Visit Exams Centers, Reviewed Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner, Chairman BISE Sukkur visit exams centers, reviewed arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi along with Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Palh and Controller of Examinations on Monday visited annual examinations of IXth and Xth on examination centers and reviewed all the arrangements.

They conducted a surprise visit to Government Islamia College, Government Girls High school, Government SMA High School, Government Municipal Secondary School for Girls, Government Comprehensive High School and other centers.

During the visit, thoroughly reviewed the arrangements made by the Education Board, Sukkur and expressed satisfaction.

The Chairman BISE briefed the Divisional Commissioner and informed that effective and comprehensive monitoring of all examination centers was being conducted with the help of CCTV cameras.

Section 144 had been imposed around all examination centers and strict legal action is being taken against cheating mafia.

Reports of all examination centers are being sent to the board on daily basis by District Vigilance Committee, mobile Inspector and District Administration Officers.

Chairman BISE Palh stated that no compromise was being made on merit and transparency.

The Divisional Commissioner appreciated efforts being made by the Chairman BISE, Sukkur and the Controller of the Examinations and said that the students are asset of the country and in the coming years, they have to take over the country’s affairs, so it is the responsibility of the Board to provide them with the best examination facilities.

