Commissioner Chairs A Meeting Of Divisional Task Force For Polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 01:21 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar on Friday said that no negligence would be tolerated in the forthcoming polio immunization campaign in the Sukkur division.

He was chairing a meeting of Divisional Task Force for polio regarding arrangements for the campaign in the region.

The Commissioner said that polio is a big issue for the country; therefore, we have to strive for its eradication. He said that no one would be allowed to demonstrate careless attitude towards the campaign.

It was important to ensure immunization of each and every child below five years of age, he stressed.

The anti-polio staff would also remain present at the fixed and transit points of the districts, he maintained.

Commissioner directed to the concerned authorities and staff to focus on the parents refusing the administration of anti-polio vaccine to their children.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, DC Khairpur Abdul Fatah Hulio, representative of World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Ghulam Abkbar Ghanghro, District Health Officers (DHOs) and other concerned officials were in attended the meeting.

