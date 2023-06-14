Commissioner chairs anti-dengue-outbreak meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner of Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair here on Wednesday presided over a high-level meeting held to review steps to contain the dengue outbreak.

The meeting among others was attended by the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), District Health Officers (DHOs), and relevant officers from all districts of the jurisdiction of Peshawar Division including Nowshera, Charsadda, tribal district Mohmand, and Khyber district.

The DCs of five districts briefed the meeting in detail regarding steps taken to prevent the dengue outbreak. The DCs were directed at the meeting to monitor all the anti-dengue activities by themselves and submit a report on a daily basis.

The DCs were also directed to start anti-dengue fumigation in their respective jurisdictions. The DHOs were directed to provide fumigation supplements and medicines to the teams.

With regard to anti-dengue initiatives in sensitive areas of Peshawar, directives were issued for timely and effective fumigation and maintaining cleanliness to contain possible outbreaks of dengue fever.

The meeting was told that an awareness campaign regarding the dengue impact continued in the five districts of Peshawar Division for the last year which has yielded very positive results. The meeting expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the anti-dengue campaign.

Addressing the meeting Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair said due to the successful one-year anti-dengue campaign, no such big issue with regard to dengue spread was reported during the months of April and May.

He said, "Now we have to make effective planning to avert dengue outbreak in September and October."