Commissioner Chairs Astor Peace Committee’s Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Diamer Astore Division, Khurshid Aalam on Monday chaired a meeting of Astor Peace Committee.

Deputy Commissioner, Astor, Muhammad Tariq, SP Astor, Wazir Naik Aalam, Assistant Commissioner Astor, Ahsan ul Haq, Assistant Commissioner Shounter, Tanveer Ahmed and other members of the committee attended the meeting.

The commissioner said the committee played vital role in establishing peace in the region.

He pointed out that development of any areas depended on peaceful condition and the committee would play its due role in that regard .

The commissioner informed that divisional heads of departments would stay in Astor for 10 days in a month for early resolutions of problems related to far flung areas of the division.

Khurshid Aalam said he would also ensure his presence in the town.

The members of the committee briefed the commissioner about the problems of the area.

