Commissioner Chairs Astor Peace Committee’s Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Diamer Astore Division, Khurshid Aalam on Monday chaired a meeting of Astor Peace Committee.
Deputy Commissioner, Astor, Muhammad Tariq, SP Astor, Wazir Naik Aalam, Assistant Commissioner Astor, Ahsan ul Haq, Assistant Commissioner Shounter, Tanveer Ahmed and other members of the committee attended the meeting.
The commissioner said the committee played vital role in establishing peace in the region.
He pointed out that development of any areas depended on peaceful condition and the committee would play its due role in that regard .
The commissioner informed that divisional heads of departments would stay in Astor for 10 days in a month for early resolutions of problems related to far flung areas of the division.
Khurshid Aalam said he would also ensure his presence in the town.
The members of the committee briefed the commissioner about the problems of the area.
APP/saf/378
Recent Stories
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PBF welcomes Belarus President with hopes for flourishing bilateral trade29 seconds ago
-
Road accident claims life38 seconds ago
-
KP govt delegation succeeds in ceasefire agreement in Kurram30 minutes ago
-
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today1 hour ago
-
Renowned singer Salim Raza remembered on his 41st death anniversary1 hour ago
-
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest1 hour ago
-
2,353 Kashmiri women martyred, 11,265 molested by Indian troops since 19891 hour ago
-
Khailta Punjab competitions to begin in South Punjab from 25th14 hours ago
-
Punjab to deal with anti-development elements with an iron hand: Khawaja Salman14 hours ago
-
Trailer hits boy to death in Muzaffargarh14 hours ago
-
Hospitals, rescue services on high alert: Minister14 hours ago
-
NIsar Khuhro reviews arrangements for PPP’s Foundation Day15 hours ago