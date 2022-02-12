UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Citrus Working Group Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 03:39 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of Citrus Working Group was held here on Saturday with Commissioner Nabil Javed in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia, Director Agriculture Faiz Ahmed Kundi, Director Citrus Research Institute Nawaz Mekan, Urban Development Representative Dr Azeem Sardar and CEO Kinnow Growers Association Abid Mumtaz Warraich among others.

The meeting reviewed the Citrus Development Plan in details.

It was informed that Sargodha Citrus Development Plan had been prepared in consultation with all stakeholders.

The Commissioner sought all details including the management sector and the duration of project and directed to prepare the PC-1 of the Citrus Development Plan within two days.

He said the Sargodha Citrus Development Plan was a revolutionary programme which would not only introduce new types of citrus but also increase employment opportunities. It would also generate a lot of foreign exchange from the export of citrus, he added.

The meeting was informed that initially six different areas of development plan had been identified.

The meeting also agreed on the proposal of citrus development working groupat provincial and Federal level.

