Commissioner Chairs DEC Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A meeting of the Divisional Enforcement Committee established for the prevention of electricity theft under the chairmanship of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider was held today in his office.

Sajjad Haider said that consumers involved in electricity theft and who have not paid their electricity bills for a long time are guilty not only of the country but also of the citizens who pay their bills on time.

Commissioner while giving instructions to the officers of HESCO and SEPCO said that open courts should be held every month to listen to the complaints of the people and solve them. In this regard, full support will be provided by the divisional and district administration and the police.

The commissioner further said that the focal person for providing accurate data regarding the operations done by the WAPDA administration and other issues. He gave instructions to all the deputy commissioners and asked them to make the enforcement committees formed to prevent electricity theft more active in their districts and take action against those involved in electricity theft on behalf of HESCO and SEPCO administration.

SE HESCO Nawab Shah Farman Ali and SEC CEPCO Dadu Zaheer Ahmed said that from September 2023 until now, large scale action will be taken against those involved in electricity theft and non-payment of bills. The operation is ongoing under which FIRs have been registered with the help of the police against the people involved in electricity theft. The list is also being provided to the police department for action against private persons so that action can be taken against them.

SE HESCO further informed that during the last three years, 158 million out of 15258 million electricity arrears in Nawabshah sub-division recovered during the operations and further recovery are in progress.

In the meeting, the deputy commissioners of the three districts gave detailed information about the measures taken to prevent electricity theft.

Additional Commissioner-I Subhash Chandra, Additional DIG Sher Ali Jamali, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imran Al Hasan Khawaja, Deputy Commissioner Noshahro Feroze Muhammad Arslan Saleem, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Samir Laghari and other relevant officers participated the meeting.

