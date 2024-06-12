Commissioner Chairs DEC Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A meeting of the Divisional Enforcement Committee established for the prevention of electricity theft under the chairmanship of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider was held today in his office.
Sajjad Haider said that consumers involved in electricity theft and who have not paid their electricity bills for a long time are guilty not only of the country but also of the citizens who pay their bills on time.
Commissioner while giving instructions to the officers of HESCO and SEPCO said that open courts should be held every month to listen to the complaints of the people and solve them. In this regard, full support will be provided by the divisional and district administration and the police.
The commissioner further said that the focal person for providing accurate data regarding the operations done by the WAPDA administration and other issues. He gave instructions to all the deputy commissioners and asked them to make the enforcement committees formed to prevent electricity theft more active in their districts and take action against those involved in electricity theft on behalf of HESCO and SEPCO administration.
SE HESCO Nawab Shah Farman Ali and SEC CEPCO Dadu Zaheer Ahmed said that from September 2023 until now, large scale action will be taken against those involved in electricity theft and non-payment of bills. The operation is ongoing under which FIRs have been registered with the help of the police against the people involved in electricity theft. The list is also being provided to the police department for action against private persons so that action can be taken against them.
SE HESCO further informed that during the last three years, 158 million out of 15258 million electricity arrears in Nawabshah sub-division recovered during the operations and further recovery are in progress.
In the meeting, the deputy commissioners of the three districts gave detailed information about the measures taken to prevent electricity theft.
Additional Commissioner-I Subhash Chandra, Additional DIG Sher Ali Jamali, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imran Al Hasan Khawaja, Deputy Commissioner Noshahro Feroze Muhammad Arslan Saleem, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Samir Laghari and other relevant officers participated the meeting.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision
FinMin presents budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session
Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses progress on agreements signed dur ..
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers completed withdrawal
Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions
PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scho ..
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FinMin presents budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session11 minutes ago
-
Govt vows to ease public burden: Ahsan Iqbal19 minutes ago
-
CPO orders for foolproof security of cattle markets19 minutes ago
-
KP leads provinces in providing universal health coverage19 minutes ago
-
Police launch successful search operation in R A Bazaar, suburbs19 minutes ago
-
Best research work a must to solve farm sector problems: UAF VC19 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police claim to arrest two drug dealer19 minutes ago
-
Small cattle markets banned in entire city29 minutes ago
-
Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses progress on agreements signed during PM’s visit to ..6 minutes ago
-
Poor, salaried class to be provided relief in Sindh Budget: Nasir Shah29 minutes ago
-
CM approves programme to rid Punjab of substandard, spurious medicines29 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of delay in Capital's beautification plan49 minutes ago