Commissioner Chairs Divisional Agriculture Advisory Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali chaired a meeting of the Divisional Agriculture Advisory Committee at his office, here on Sunday.

He said that the government was keeping a check on overcharging and the agriculture officers should ensure availability of fertilisers and pesticides to farmers at the fixed rates.

Earlier, Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed briefed the commissioner about welfare measures taken by the Agriculture Department for farmers. He also shed light on locust surveillance status and said that the situation was under control, and a report in this regard was being sent to the Punjab Disaster Management Authority on daily basis.

He said that locust control machinery and pesticides were available in large quantities. He also briefed on the targets of cotton and rice cultivation and overall situation of crops sowing so far.

He said the Agriculture Department had taken action against adulteration and 542 samples had been collected so far. He said that 25 cases had been registered and four persons arrested. A fine of Rs 956,500 had also been imposed while 3,953-kg fake fertilisers and 220-litre spurious pesticides seized, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

