Commissioner chairs divisional census coordination committee meeting

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The meeting of Divisional Census Coordination Committee with regard to 7th Population and Housing Census-2022, (the first-ever digital census in Pakistan) was held here.

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari chaired the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that the 7th Population and Housing Census-2022 was a very important task for which all Deputy Commissioners and committee members should fulfill their national responsibilities honestly in order to make the census process clean and transparent.

He said that 7th census was being conducted in the light of objections raised on the previous census by provinces and political parties.

Commissioner said that no negligence or slackness would be tolerated in the program.

He urged officials of the education department that data and information collected for the census would be collected through a digital system.

He said for this purpose teachers having knowledge of latest technology should be assigned duties.

The Commissioner said that according to requirements by the Department of Census the first list of duty teachers shall be rearranged.

It was decided in the meeting that committee meetings shall be convened every month till the issues of posting of staff for census, their training and other administrative issues are settled.

Briefing the meeting Assistant Census Commissioner and Divisional Census Coordinator Syed Jeeandal Shah said that the formal start of 7th Census in the month of October of the current year would be the first ever census of the country.

He said that for help and security of civil administration during the census program, police and jawans of Pak army would perform duty.

He said that all talukas of the division have been declared Census Districts and all Assistant Commissioners were declared Census District Officer of his respective talukas.

Census Coordinator said that Shaheed Benazirabad Division has been divided into 15 census districts and further divided into 78 census charges, 447 census circles and 4711 blocks and for census purposes and collection of data service 2842 officials and staff would be required.

He said that under the pilot counting program, the house counting process was successfully completed in different areas of Sanghar district from July 20 to August 03, 2022. The meeting was also attended by Assistant Census Commissioner and Divisional Census Coordinator Syed Jeeandal Shah, Additional Commissioner-1 Syed Parial Shah, Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, DC SBA Aamir Hussain Panhwar, DC Naushehro Feroze Tashfeen Alam, Additional DC Sanghar Aijaz Ahmed Jatoi, Regional Director Colleges SBA Prof Shahida Taj Abro, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi and other committee members.