Commissioner chairs Divisional Census Coordination Committee meeting

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari on Wednesday said that the population and house census was national responsibility aimed to raise awareness among general public about existing resources, facilities and population.

This he stated while chairing a meeting of Divisional Census Coordination Committee which was held to review arrangement regarding Seventh Digital Census of population and houses.

He said,"Population and house census is an important task for which all Deputy Commissioners and Committee members shall discharge their duty honestly as a national responsibility for error-free and transparent census." He directed officials of the education department that data and information during census should be collected through digital process and young teachers having knowledge of latest technology should be assigned duties under the procedure and method and lists should be compiled as indicated by the Department of statistics.

Commissioner said that attendance of the teachers assigned in the training list should be ensured while stern action should be initiated against absentees.

Briefing the meeting, Census Officer Aamir Ali Larik said that the 7th population and house census would start in February 2023 and it would be the first Digital Census.The Census process, the support of civil administration and for security police and army jawans would perform their duties.

He said that statistics work at all tehsils have been declared statistics and all Assistant Commissioners have been assigned as Census District Officer of their respective Tehsil.

Census Officer Aamir Ali for Census purpose, the Shaheed Benazirabad Division has been divided into 15 Census Districts, 78 Census Chargers, 447 Census Circles and further divided into 4117 blocks.

He said that under the Pilot Statistics, a successful progress was made in different areas of Sanghar District from July 20, to August 03. He said that for 7th Population and House Census, the training of more than 45 trainers was in progress in the division which would continue till December 23.

He said that trainers completing their training at divisional level would further train appointed staff at district level till January 7, 2023.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner SBA and Focal Person Census Coordination Committee Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Additional Deputy Commissioner-2 Naushehro Feroze Syed Amaar Hussain, Regional Director Colleges Prof Shahida Taj Abro, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dilshad Ahmed Umrani, Assistant Commissioner General Ali Sher Jamali, DSP Habibur Rehman Lashari, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino and other relevant officials.