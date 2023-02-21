UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Divisional Census Coordination Committee Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Commissioner chairs Divisional Census Coordination Committee meeting

In the wake of the House and Population Census commencing from March 01, 2023, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari chaired a meeting of the Divisional Census Coordination Committee at his office

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :In the wake of the House and Population Census commencing from March 01, 2023, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari chaired a meeting of the Divisional Census Coordination Committee at his office.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that all concerned officials shall discharge their duty honestly so that the correct figure could be collected through the House and Population Census program.

He said that all Assistant Commissioners are nominated as District Census Officers of their respective tehsils and they carry a heavy responsibility to ensure the census of each house and person in their domain.

Briefing the meeting, Director of Department of Statistics Munawar Ali Ghanghro informed that work on online data collection for the seventh Digital House and population census has started from the previous day while work on the house and population census would commence through field staff from March 01, 2023.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed March All From

Recent Stories

UN Torture Prevention Body Terminates Suspended Vi ..

UN Torture Prevention Body Terminates Suspended Visit to Australia - Chief

20 seconds ago
 Storm Breaks Ship in Half on Russia's Black Sea Co ..

Storm Breaks Ship in Half on Russia's Black Sea Coast, Killing 1 Person - Author ..

21 seconds ago
 RCB adopts 'zero-tolerance' policy against handcar ..

RCB adopts 'zero-tolerance' policy against handcart bazaars: CEO

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan's protective bail dampens 'court arrest ..

Imran Khan's protective bail dampens 'court arrest drive': Minister for Informat ..

1 minute ago
 Russia's Patrushev, China's Wang Yi Meet in Moscow ..

Russia's Patrushev, China's Wang Yi Meet in Moscow - Russian Security Council

1 minute ago
 'Bachat bazaars' to be set up in different areas o ..

'Bachat bazaars' to be set up in different areas of Karachi ahead of Ramazan: Ad ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.