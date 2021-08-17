Commissioner chairs divisional coordination committee meeting

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee, in which law and order situation, progress on development projects, corona situation and vaccination were reviewed in detail

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee, in which law and order situation, progress on development projects, corona situation and vaccination were reviewed in detail.

Deputy Commissioners of all four districts, parliamentarians, police and officers of departments concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that 1221 mourning processions would be taken out in all the four districts till Ashura while 5457 Majalis would be held, for which, all security agencies are mobilized for foolproof security.

The meeting was informed that under the Annual development Programme in Sargodha Division, Rs 2.1276 billion have been allocated for 946 schemes of various departments at an estimated cost of Rs 9.62 billion during the current financial year and funds of Rs 69.

92 million have so far been released. It was further informed that work was underway on 204 schemes in Sargodha district at an estimated cost of Rs 3.18 billion, 248 in Khushab at an estimated cost of Rs 1.30 billion, 274 in Mianwali district at an estimated cost of Rs 3.22 billion and 220 schemes in District Bhakkar at an estimated cost of Rs 1.90 billion.

Director Health Dr Riaz told the meeting that more than 20% of the people had been vaccinated in all the four districts of the division against the target set so far. It was further informed that there were 346 patients of coronavirus in the division, out of which, 179 were in Sargodha, 30 in Khushab, 46 in Mianwali and 91 in Bhakkar.

The participating parliamentarians also gave their positive feedback to ensure peaceful Muharramand speedy completion of construction projects in a transparent manner.