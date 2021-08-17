UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Divisional Coordination Committee Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:49 PM

Commissioner chairs divisional coordination committee meeting

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee, in which law and order situation, progress on development projects, corona situation and vaccination were reviewed in detail

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee, in which law and order situation, progress on development projects, corona situation and vaccination were reviewed in detail.

Deputy Commissioners of all four districts, parliamentarians, police and officers of departments concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that 1221 mourning processions would be taken out in all the four districts till Ashura while 5457 Majalis would be held, for which, all security agencies are mobilized for foolproof security.

The meeting was informed that under the Annual development Programme in Sargodha Division, Rs 2.1276 billion have been allocated for 946 schemes of various departments at an estimated cost of Rs 9.62 billion during the current financial year and funds of Rs 69.

92 million have so far been released. It was further informed that work was underway on 204 schemes in Sargodha district at an estimated cost of Rs 3.18 billion, 248 in Khushab at an estimated cost of Rs 1.30 billion, 274 in Mianwali district at an estimated cost of Rs 3.22 billion and 220 schemes in District Bhakkar at an estimated cost of Rs 1.90 billion.

Director Health Dr Riaz told the meeting that more than 20% of the people had been vaccinated in all the four districts of the division against the target set so far. It was further informed that there were 346 patients of coronavirus in the division, out of which, 179 were in Sargodha, 30 in Khushab, 46 in Mianwali and 91 in Bhakkar.

The participating parliamentarians also gave their positive feedback to ensure peaceful Muharramand speedy completion of construction projects in a transparent manner.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Farah Sargodha Progress Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Visit of Afghanistan's Abdullah, Karzai to Doha Po ..

Visit of Afghanistan's Abdullah, Karzai to Doha Postponed - Reports

1 minute ago
 Ship catches fire in central Indonesia, all passen ..

Ship catches fire in central Indonesia, all passengers rescued

23 minutes ago
 7,51,000 saplings to be planted through educationa ..

7,51,000 saplings to be planted through educational institutions

23 minutes ago
 PESCO establishes crisis management cell to ensure ..

PESCO establishes crisis management cell to ensure power supply on 9th, 10th Muh ..

23 minutes ago
 400 years old procession to be taken out in Rohri

400 years old procession to be taken out in Rohri

23 minutes ago
 Shots Fired Near Kabul Airport to Disperse Crowd - ..

Shots Fired Near Kabul Airport to Disperse Crowd - Reports

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.