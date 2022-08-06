Commissioner chairs divisional polio task force meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio was held here on Saturday with Commissioner Rasheed Ahmed Zardari in the chair.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said effective anti-polio campaigns could eradicate the menace of polio and for this purpose officials of health department and polio teams should discharge their duty wholeheartedly to achieve vaccination target within the stipulated time.

He said that new polio cases had still been reported from Pakistan and presence of polio virus in big cities of the country was alarming.

Commissioner asked health and other relevant departments and social welfare organizations for a full-fledged struggle to end the polio and its roots to save the future generations from lifelong disability.

He instructed officials of the health department to maintain close liaison with other departments concerned, impart professional training to polio teams, and prepare a comprehensive micro-plan so that polio teams could easily achieve the vaccination targets.

He said apart from maintaining cool chain arrangements of polio vaccine, refusal committees would be further activated to cover up all refusal cases.

He also directed officials of the police department to ensure posting of police with transit teams during the campaign with instructions to hold vehicles carrying children under five years and administer vaccine to them.

Briefing the meeting, representative of World Health Organization Dr Jahangir Keerio said that a 7-day National Anti-Polio Campaign had been scheduled from August 22 to August 28, 2022 throughout the division during which more than 12,64000 children would be administered polio drops.

He said that for the purpose of micro-plan preparation, training of polio teams and other arrangements were in progress.

Deputy commissioners and district health officers of all the three districts briefed meeting about targets achieved during previous polio campaign and details of upcoming polio campaign.

Present at the meeting were Additional Commissioner-1 Syed Parial Shah, Additional Commissioner-2 Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, DC SBA Aamir Hussain Panhwar, DC Naushehro Feroze Tashfeen Alam, Addition DC Sanghar Aijaz Ahmed Jatoi, Director Public Health Ghulam Mustafa, Focal Person for EPI WHO Dr Irshad Ali, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, District Health Officer and officials of education and other concerned departments.