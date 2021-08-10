Commissioner chairs environmental committee meeting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood Tuesday chaired the divisional environmental committee meeting in which 11 cases of petrol pumps and six cases of poultry were presented for approval.

The cases presented by the poultry include two cases of Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar district, while the cases of petrol pumps include two cases of Sargodha, two cases of Mianwali, four cases of Khushab and three cases of Bhakkar district.

In the meeting, Assistant Commissioner General Ghazala Yaseen, Assistant Director Environment Ali Imran and environmentalist Dr Ghulam Sarwar were present.