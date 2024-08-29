Commissioner Chairs Meeting, Directs Efforts To Eliminate Smuggling
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah chaired a high level meeting to review and improve performance of joint check posts of various departments established in Kohat Division for the effective prevention of smuggling.
The meeting besides Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, DPO Kohat Umar Khan and authorities concerned was also attended by the Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram districts through Video Link.
The authorities concerned while highlighting the performance of their respective departments and Institutions also identified problems and forwarded suggestions to end smuggling.
Commissioner Kohat said that authorities should develop a liaison and collectively work to eliminate smuggling that is a threat to economy and interests of the country. He also directed efforts to achieve the target.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Kohat also held a meeting regarding the safety of Chinese and other foreigners directing Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of all districts to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the safety of foreigners in their respective districts.
APP/mds/
