Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting, Directs Efforts To Eliminate Smuggling

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting, directs efforts to eliminate smuggling

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah chaired a high level meeting to review and improve performance of joint check posts of various departments established in Kohat Division for the effective prevention of smuggling.

The meeting besides Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, DPO Kohat Umar Khan and authorities concerned was also attended by the Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram districts through Video Link.

The authorities concerned while highlighting the performance of their respective departments and Institutions also identified problems and forwarded suggestions to end smuggling.

Commissioner Kohat said that authorities should develop a liaison and collectively work to eliminate smuggling that is a threat to economy and interests of the country. He also directed efforts to achieve the target.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Kohat also held a meeting regarding the safety of Chinese and other foreigners directing Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of all districts to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the safety of foreigners in their respective districts.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

China Hangu Kohat Karak All

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

3 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

4 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

4 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

5 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

7 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

8 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

9 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

9 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

9 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

10 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan