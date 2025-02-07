Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting For Establishing Sustainable Peace In Khurram

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Commissioner chairs meeting for establishing sustainable peace in Khurram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah has presided over a meeting for establishing sustainable peace in Kurram District.

More than 50 representatives of Grand Jirga and Kurram district attended the meeting.

During the meeting, several important decisions were taken for the establishing peace and lasting stability in the area.

The commissioner expressed his determination that the government would fulfill all its responsibilities for sustainable peace in Kurram district and writ of the government would be ensured in all cases.

The meeting proved to be a positive development, in which all participants assured their full cooperation for promoting peace and strengthening mutual harmony.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief

Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in P ..

UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial

10 hours ago
 80 countries participate in10th International Scou ..

80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah

11 hours ago
UAE President arrives in France on working visit

UAE President arrives in France on working visit

11 hours ago
 France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than exp ..

France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than expected but below 5%

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of ..

Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of Sharjah Public Library

11 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual cerem ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual ceremony

11 hours ago
 SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary ..

SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary transformations

11 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan