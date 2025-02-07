Commissioner chairs meeting for establishing sustainable peace in Khurram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah has presided over a meeting for establishing sustainable peace in Kurram District.

More than 50 representatives of Grand Jirga and Kurram district attended the meeting.

During the meeting, several important decisions were taken for the establishing peace and lasting stability in the area.

The commissioner expressed his determination that the government would fulfill all its responsibilities for sustainable peace in Kurram district and writ of the government would be ensured in all cases.

The meeting proved to be a positive development, in which all participants assured their full cooperation for promoting peace and strengthening mutual harmony.

