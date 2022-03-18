UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Meeting For Price Fixation Of Chicken, Mutton

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2022 | 07:33 PM

The chicken and mutton prices were fixed on Friday in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon

According to a news release, the meeting which held at the Commissioner office fixed the price of live chicken at Rs. 235 per kg and the price of chicken meat at Rs. 365 per kg. The price of mutton has been fixed at Rs. 1220 per kg.

Commissioner Karachi said the rate of chicken at farmer gate has been fixed at Rs. 220, wholesaler at Rs. 228 per kg and retailer rate has been fixed at Rs. 235 per kilogram.

He added that Deputy Commissioners and the Bureau of Prices had recommended live chicken at Rs. 221, chicken meat at Rs. 340 and mutton meat at Rs. 1128 per kg. But after consultation with associations, few factors have been added in it and new prices have been fixed.

The Commissioner Karachi during the meeting ordered deputy commissioners to strictly enforce the fixed prices of chicken and mutton and to ensure that shopkeepers display new price lists at a prominent place at shops. 'We have to protect the rights of citizens," he said adding that citizens can lodge complaints on 1299, Commissioner Karachi website and Commissioner Karachi Facebook page.

On the occasion, Consumer Rights activists expressed full confidence in the price calculation procedures and consultation process adopted by the Commissioner office.

Chairman Consumers Eye Pakistan Omar Ghauri said he was satisfied that for the first time such detailed working and consultation had taken place.

Chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan Kokab Iqbal said Deputy Commissioners and Bureau of Prices have done excellent work and added that Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has introduced excellent tradition.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Bureau of Prices Officers, Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association Ghulam Khaliq, Poultry Wholesaler President Chaudhry Tanveer Ahmed and President Retailers Association Imran Mughal, Chairman Consumers Protection Association Pakistan Kokab Iqbal, Chairman Consumers Eye Pakistan Omar Ghauri, General Secretary of Meat Merchant Association Sheikh Arsalan and Chairman Sheikh Al-Quresh Association Shahid Hussain Qureshi and others besides officers of relevant departments.

>