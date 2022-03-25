Commissioner chairs meeting for price fixation of food items

UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Friday chaired a high level meeting regarding fixation of prices of food items including bread, chapatti, bakery items, pulses and rice after chicken and goat meat

The Deputy Commissioners and the Bureau of Supply Prices submitted their recommendations for fixing the prices of bread, pulses, rice and fine flour.

Recommendations were also made to Commissioner Karachi regarding prices of bakery items.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner-II, Deputy Commissioners, officers of Bureau of Prices.

The Deputy Commissioners and the Bureau of Supply have based their recommendations on cost, expenditure, profit and market survey.

After detailed deliberations on the recommendations, it was decided to announce the prices of the commodities after a meeting with the concerned association next week.

Commissioner Karachi said our aim is to provide relief to the citizens. He directed the Deputy Commissioners to keep the Assistant Commissioners active in enforcing the prices.

