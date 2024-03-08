Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting For Price Fixation Of Food Items

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Commissioner chairs meeting for price fixation of food items

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder shah has directed all Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad division to hold meetings for fixation prices of food items to provide relief to people in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding fixation of prices of essential items, said a press release.

Commissioner directed to take strict action against profiteers. He directed officers of Bureau of supply and prices to check position of the stock of essential items available in stores so that hoarding, black marketing and artificial inflation could be stopped.

Commissioner urged officers to visit fruit and vegetable markets on daily basis and ensure strict action against violators.

He also urged officers of WASA, Sindh Solid Waste Management board, Municipal and Town Committees to ensure cleanliness drive.

He directed officers of HESCO and Sui Gas to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas during Sehri, Aftari and Tarawih during Ramazan.

Ealier, Manager Utility Sotres Corporation giving breiefing said that stock of essential items was available in USC stores while 2000 flour bags would be provided to four districts of Hyderabad Region while 50 utility stores were selling essential items to people on subsidized rates.

All Deputy Commissioners on the occasion said that they held meetings for fixing prices of essential items and appointed price checking magistrates. Deputy Commissioners, officers of HESCO, Bureau of supply and prices, Utility Stores and Solid waste Management were also present on the occasion.

