Commissioner chairs meeting for providing security to foreign citizens

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Friday chaired a meeting regarding security of foreign nationals living in the division held at the committee room of the Commissioner's Office.

Among others Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Prof. Dr. Saleem Raza Samon, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffer, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imran Al Hassan Khuwaja, Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Amir Saud Magsi, Special Branch, Law Enforcement Agency representatives of business organizations and religious parties attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner directed SSPs of all three districts to further improve foreigners security cell established their offices and get complete details of foreign citizens stayed for business, working on various projects, educational and other purpose and share such details with foreigners desk setup in relevant Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner office so that their security could be beefed up.

Commissioner directed heads of educational institutions and seminaries to compile the data of their students and submit them to foreigners' security cells in order to ensure their security.

Deputy Commissioners of all districts, SSP, officers of law enforcement agencies informed the meeting about steps taken for providing security.