Commissioner chairs meeting for reviewing post monsoon situation in district

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Abdul Waheed Shaikh has said that administrative matters could be resolved easily by ensuring punctuality of time.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with relevant officers for reviewing the situation of rain-hit areas.

Speaking on the occasion Acting Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Salamat Ali Memon said that rain water accumulated after heavy monsoon downpour washed out from citya areas and all talukas of the district and cleanliness work was being carried out from different areas.

He said that the situation after monsoon was improving and returning to normalcy.

DC said that relief activities were also being carried out in different areas of the district and so far 63489 mosquito mats, 43842 ration bags and 19982 tents have been provided to the rain-hit poor people.

He said that fumigation work also carried out in different localities of the district so that life of human and livestock animals could be protected from viral diseases.