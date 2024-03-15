Commissioner Chairs Meeting Held To Improve Traffic Management In City
Published March 15, 2024
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha chaired a high-level meeting on traffic management.
Recommendations were sought for the construction of overhead bridges and underpasses to ease the city's bustling traffic. The commissioner directed concerned officers to make traffic signals operational in the city.
Emphasis was placed on adopting effective measures to control traffic flow smoothly and take proactive steps to prevent traffic accidents.
Regional Police Officer Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Additional Commissioner Jam Aftab Hussain, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Adeel Khan, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Arooj Fatima, Deputy Director Bahawalpur Development Authority Musa Ashar Khan, Deputy Director Engineering BDA Muhammad Afzal Baig, Director Admin BDA Qaddafi bin Shakoor, and DSP Traffic Muhammad Riaz, along with officials from relevant departments, participated in the meeting.
