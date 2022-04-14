Commissioner chairs meeting held to review illegal billboards

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal to review the elimination of illegal billboards in all the three districts of the division Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal to review the elimination of illegal billboards in all the three districts of the division Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

Commissioner said that steps should be taken to install legal billboards and eliminate wall chalking.

The video link meeting was attended by the administrative officers of the three districts.

The meeting was informed that 607 billboards were installed across the division, out of the 270 billboards were found to be illegal and were immediately removed.

The installation of the remaining 337 billboards was done considering human safety.

The meeting was further informed that out of 407 union councils across the division, wall chalking has been completely eliminated in 391 union councils.

The steps are being taken to eliminate wall chalking in the remaining union councils. The cases will be registered against all who were found involved in wall chalking.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that no negligence will be tolerated in the public welfare works.

Measures should be taken to provide the uninterrupted supply of all possible facilities and also provide relief to the people so that the people do not face any difficulty.