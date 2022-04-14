UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Held To Review Illegal Billboards

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 06:15 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting held to review illegal billboards

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal to review the elimination of illegal billboards in all the three districts of the division Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal to review the elimination of illegal billboards in all the three districts of the division Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

Commissioner said that steps should be taken to install legal billboards and eliminate wall chalking.

The video link meeting was attended by the administrative officers of the three districts.

The meeting was informed that 607 billboards were installed across the division, out of the 270 billboards were found to be illegal and were immediately removed.

The installation of the remaining 337 billboards was done considering human safety.

The meeting was further informed that out of 407 union councils across the division, wall chalking has been completely eliminated in 391 union councils.

The steps are being taken to eliminate wall chalking in the remaining union councils. The cases will be registered against all who were found involved in wall chalking.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that no negligence will be tolerated in the public welfare works.

Measures should be taken to provide the uninterrupted supply of all possible facilities and also provide relief to the people so that the people do not face any difficulty.

Related Topics

Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar All

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Sri Lanka: Details of three ODIs and T20Is ..

Pak Vs Sri Lanka: Details of three ODIs and T20Is series announced

13 minutes ago
 Resignation of 123 PTI’s MNAs accepted by acting ..

Resignation of 123 PTI’s MNAs accepted by acting speaker: Farrukh Habib

25 minutes ago
 Russian flagship 'seriously damaged' as Kyiv to re ..

Russian flagship 'seriously damaged' as Kyiv to restart evacuations

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court moved against delay in NA ses ..

Islamabad High Court moved against delay in NA session

1 minute ago
 WHO chief meets Parliamentary Secretary Law

WHO chief meets Parliamentary Secretary Law

1 minute ago
 4 held for thrashing security agency officer: Act ..

4 held for thrashing security agency officer: Acting CCPO

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.