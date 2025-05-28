Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting In Murree To Review Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha

Published May 28, 2025

Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamer Khattak along with Regional Police Offiecr Babar Sarfraz Alpa visited Murree on Wednesday and chaired a meeting to review possible steps taken by the district administration on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Murree Asif Amin, Additional District Commissioner General Kamran Sagheer, Assistant Commissioner Murree Faisal Ahmed and other officers of the relevant departments.

It reviewed meeting reviewed cleanliness, security arrangements, traffic plan, activation of facilitation centers and other administrative matters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

During the meeting, Commissioner Khattak said that practical steps were being taken to provide a clean environment to tourists on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Facilitation centers were being activated 24 hours a day at various locations to help and guide tourists, while RWMC workers would ensure cleanliness in Murree on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, he added.

He advised the tourists to play their role in maintaining cleanliness and not throw garbage on the roads and paths.

