Commissioner chairs meeting of corona advisory committee

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadir Chatha appealed to people to follow corona SOPs and use masks to protect themselves from the dangerous disease.

He expressed these views on Thursday while presiding over a meeting of corona advisory committee here.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Advisory Group Punjab Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Principal Sahiwal Medical College Prof Dr Zahid Kamal Siddiqui, Director Health Services Dr Sadiq Saleem, Head of the Department of Pulmonology Dr Muhammad Waseem and concerned senior doctors were also present.

It was informed in the meeting that presently, 28 patients were admitted to the DHQ Teaching Hospital, 32 to Qayyum Hospital, 40 in Okara district and 34 patients in Pakpattan district who were being provided with the best healthcare facilities.