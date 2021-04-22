UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Of Corona Advisory Committee

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting of corona advisory committee

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadir Chatha appealed to people to follow corona SOPs and use masks to protect themselves from the dangerous disease.

He expressed these views on Thursday while presiding over a meeting of corona advisory committee here.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Advisory Group Punjab Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Principal Sahiwal Medical College Prof Dr Zahid Kamal Siddiqui, Director Health Services Dr Sadiq Saleem, Head of the Department of Pulmonology Dr Muhammad Waseem and concerned senior doctors were also present.

It was informed in the meeting that presently, 28 patients were admitted to the DHQ Teaching Hospital, 32 to Qayyum Hospital, 40 in Okara district and 34 patients in Pakpattan district who were being provided with the best healthcare facilities.

Related Topics

Punjab Sahiwal Okara Pakpattan From Best

Recent Stories

DP World reports strong start to 2021 with 10% vol ..

10 minutes ago

Turkmenistan is elected to the membership of the E ..

14 minutes ago

Wasim Akram, son spending holy month of Ramadan in ..

17 minutes ago

‘100 Million Meals’ campaign hits target in 10 ..

25 minutes ago

Riding The Tiger: Indian Surrender Continues

40 minutes ago

Dubai recorded AED22.9 billion in real estate tran ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.