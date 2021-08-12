UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Of DICC, Discusses Security Arrangements For Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting of DICC, discusses security arrangements for Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Thursday chaired a meeting of Divisional Intelligence Coordination Committee (DICC) and discussed security arrangements being finalized for Moharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting was attended among others by Deputy Commissioners of Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsdda and Mohmand, District Police Officers of Charsadda, Mohmand and Khyber, SSP Coordination, Wasim Khalid and high officials of civil administration.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about various measures taken by district administrations to maintain peace in upcoming Muharram.

Addressing the meeting, Riaz Mehsud directed utilization of resources for peaceful observance of Muharram and sought reports from district administration relating to security matters on daily basis.

He also directed for developing a liaison with civil society and religious scholars and aware mourners about Corona related Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). He also directed for ban on use of pressure horns on August 14 and said that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of flouting orders of district administration.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Civil Society Charsadda Nowshera August From Muharram

Recent Stories

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

27 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

35 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

36 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

39 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

57 minutes ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.