Commissioner chairs meeting of DICC, discusses security arrangements for Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Thursday chaired a meeting of Divisional Intelligence Coordination Committee (DICC) and discussed security arrangements being finalized for Moharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting was attended among others by Deputy Commissioners of Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsdda and Mohmand, District Police Officers of Charsadda, Mohmand and Khyber, SSP Coordination, Wasim Khalid and high officials of civil administration.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about various measures taken by district administrations to maintain peace in upcoming Muharram.

Addressing the meeting, Riaz Mehsud directed utilization of resources for peaceful observance of Muharram and sought reports from district administration relating to security matters on daily basis.

He also directed for developing a liaison with civil society and religious scholars and aware mourners about Corona related Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). He also directed for ban on use of pressure horns on August 14 and said that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of flouting orders of district administration.