Commissioner Chairs Meeting Of Divisional Enforcement Committee
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 11:53 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmad Abro chaired a meeting of the Divisional Enforcement Committee established for the prevention of electricity theft at his office.
The meeting reviewed the performance of enforcement committee regarding actions against power stealers and payment defaulters initiated so far.
Commissioner directed SE Hesco and Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts to further accelerate actions against defaulters for recovery of dues, default bills and stop power theft. SE Hesco Farman Ali said that on the instructions of government, a large-scale operation is going on with the support of district administration and rangers to prevent electricity theft and to initiate action against defaulters.
DC Shaheed Benazirabad Shahryar Gul Memon, DC Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Arslan Saleem and DC Sanghar Imranul Hassan Khawaja informed about the actions taken against the people involved in electricity theft and defaulters through the District Enforcement Committee in their respective districts.
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio, Additional Commissioner-2 Syed Amar Hussain, Assistant Commissioner General Gul Faisal Elahi and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.
